Bee Cave's unified trash collection goes into effect May 1

Texas Disposal Systems is now the exclusive solid waste and recycling collecting company for Bee Cave after the City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved two ordinances.

In December, the city authorized the formation of a uniform waste disposal contract between the two entities because of pricing and scheduling irregularities in waste management for single-family residences within city limits. Previously, homeowner associations and individuals had chosen their waste management companies.

The two newly approved ordinances adjust previous city code to allow the company to have complete jurisdiction over waste and recycling collection. All residents are required to use the company and have a 90-day period until July 1 to cancel plans with their original provider and to switch to the current company, according to the city. The ordinances supersede any regulations set by neighborhood associations, said Assistant City Manager Lindsey Oskoui.

While many neighborhood associations have regulations matching the newly approved rules, the new ordinances codify certain restrictions, including the timing by which bins must be brought out and returned to residences, size parameters of yard waste bundles, and enforcement of using carts provided by the company, Oskoui said. It also allows the city to fine residents a maximum $2,000 daily fine for violations of those ordinances.

City officials said they went through a selection process for city-wide trash pick-up services to ensure all residents have access to the best price available with the most services for their trash needs. They said this also enables Bee Cave to better coordinate trash removal in the event of a storm or other emergency.

Residents do not need to take any immediate action with these new ordinances unless they are not customers of Texas Disposal Systems, Oskoui said, and the few hundred residents not already using them as their vendor will need to transition by the July 1 deadline.

The waste management company change has been communicated to residents via postcard mailers, Oskoui said, though the city emailed communications to neighborhood associations to make sure all needed information is conveyed.

The contract with Texas Disposal Systems will begin operations with current customers on May 1, Oskoui said. All questions concerning waste pickup and management should be directed to the company as the city has no jurisdiction or information concerning it.

Vail Divide turn lane removed from plan

A proposed right turn lane from Vail Divide Drive onto Texas 71 has been removed from the Capital Improvements Plan Project after a City Council vote.

In October 2021, the city initially adopted a version of the Capital Improvements Plan Project that included a 200-foot-long turn lane at the intersection that was estimated to cost $100,000. Because of development in the area, there were concerns that a turn lane was needed to match traffic levels.

However, findings of a traffic study conducted last spring and heard by the City Council in February said the current infrastructure was adequate for the traffic flow in the area, proving the turn lane was no longer needed. Because of the underground utilities and landscaping of the area, the city determined the proposed project was no longer financially feasible.

The council also officially swore in Julie Oakley as city manager, just a few days after she started the position on April 1.

Oakley has previous experience from serving as the city of Lakeway’s city manager in 2019-22, and Bee Cave announced her hiring on March 5. She replaces Clint Garza, who served as city manager for almost six years.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Bee Cave's unified trash collection goes into effect May 1