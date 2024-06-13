Bee Cave watering restrictions expected to be eased

Despite Lake Travis having a low amount of water, Bee Cave residents can expect to see watering restrictions eased because of the improved water level at Lake Buchanan.

Bee Cave residents should expect to be able to water their lawns twice a week this summer instead of the current once-a-week restrictions because of recent rains, the City Council was told on Tuesday.

Jack Creveling, vice president of the West Travis County Public Utility Agency, which provides water service to Bee Cave and other areas, said the agency will be matching the restriction levels to what the Lower Colorado River Authority orders. The LCRA manages the Colorado River, which fuels Lakes Travis and Buchanan.

Creveling said the LCRA lowered its water restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1 on June 3 following heavy rains, and that his agency is expected to follow suit on June 20.

As of March, Creveling said, Lake Travis was at less than 50% capacity, making it firmly a part of the Stage 2 restrictions. However, because of recent rains, Lake Buchanan is close to 75% capacity, which allows for the reduction to Stage 1. The LCRA looks at the capacity of both lakes combined.

"You wouldn't know it from looking at Lake Travis, but Lake Buchanan is at 74%," Creveling said, "so collectively our reservoirs are well above Stage 2 level."

While the river authority has announced the change in its drought stages, the utility agency will vote on June 20 to see if its customers, including Bee Cave, also will lower its restrictions to match the new analysis. Creveling said the LCRA will make final determination on summer water restrictions July 1.

However, Creveling said weather predictions are not looking optimistic for Bee Cave and the region in June and July, with a significant decrease in rain levels. The amount of rain in May should help reduce drastic drought, he said, with drought levels predicted to stay at Stage 1 restrictions throughout the summer.

