Bee Cave amends city codes with eye on affordable housing

Amendments to Bee Cave's building codes raised concerns on current projects and future affordable housing initiatives at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The codes, called the Unified Development Code, were initially ratified in the summer of 2022, said Jenny Hoff, the city's communications director, and the amendments to the subdivision and zoning chapters are the first to address clerical errors, provide clarification and to adjust the codes to match recent changes to state law.

The amendments adjusted many internal regulations, including the amount of depth articulations — or the number of external walls stepped and recessed — and the proportion of land in mixed-use development allocated for residential and commercial buildings. City staff analyzed sections of the original code to determine what areas needed amendments. Elected officials had no input on these amendments, Hoff said.

“I trust our staff, when they are the professional planners and engineers going through these things, saying, ‘Here’s what we need to do to make Bee Cave be the best it can be,’” Mayor Kara King said during the meeting. “They have never led us wrong on anything in that regard, and I have to believe — and I do believe — that they went through the UDC and made changes that needed to be made.”

These new codes wouldn’t affect already-constructed buildings, Hoff said, but would be implemented in future constructions. She said all amendments, except one on mixed-used assurance that has not been approved, are effective immediately.

Developer Jeff Kent spoke against the mixed-use assurance amendment, saying it de-incentivizes the idea of building affordable housing in mixed-use developments. He said he would be hesitant to build affordable housing on two recently purchased properties because of the mixed-use requirement limiting the size of commercial buildings to only being 15% larger than the size of residences.

However, Hoff said those amendments are small adjustments that would not affect construction to the level Kent raised concerns about. Those adjustments are quantifications of the code to clarify its intent on mixed-use districts, she said. King said a rezoning request from mixed-use development to multi-family or single-family housing would solve the dilemma.

Amanda Padilla, the city's senior planner, said the workforce housing, which the council approved in February, could be similarly adjusted. She said it’s currently zoned as public use but could be rezoned to a district allowing multi-family housing based on which proposal the city approves.

King said this amendment is a compromise between developers' desire for the city to match Houston’s non-existent zoning and residents’ needs, including workforce housing.

“Our residents don’t want to look like Houston. Nobody wants to live there,” King said during the meeting. “They want to live here, because the protections, and the zoning and the rules we have in place have made this community such a desirable place to live.”

Will new Starbucks drive-thru add to congestion?

The possibility of further traffic congestion following construction of a drive-thru for a new Starbucks near Texas 71 and Bee Cave Parkway also arose Tuesday during a discussion initially concerning impervious coverage and food and beverage licenses.

The proposed coffee shop needs a separate food and beverage license to operate a drive-thru under city code. According to the drive-thru’s initial design, it would operate as a right–turn only entrance and exit, prohibiting left-turns. It also would be built with a form of permeable pavement called “Raincrete,” helping to meet the 45% impervious surface requirement.

However, Zoning Board of Adjustments Member Paula Boyd said the drive-thru’s proximity to the intersection — one of the most congested in the city — could worsen the area’s traffic congestion. Staff engineer Logan Maurer said the city is incorporating a separate entrance lane to the drive-thru to remove some strain, but agreed the entrance would still be dangerous.

King suggested allowing left turns into the entrance as other businesses in the same area allow it, especially since it could be more dangerous to encourage U-turns at the intersection.

However, request applicant Justin Hobson of Investecor Development said the company was asked to only use this specific type of entrance because of plans for a center median. He also said that since that the business would be a quick grab-and-go spot, it should not be a large generator of morning congestion.

Hobson said Investecor is working on increasing accessibility and connectivity to the site via other routes to decrease the traffic strain. The city unanimously approved the requests for the license and impervious coverage plan, and Assistant City Manager Lindsey Oskoui said pans are in the works to create a “dynamic intersection” in the area to address the traffic concerns.

