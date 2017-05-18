These Bedtime Routine Cartoons Are Hilariously Accurate for Parents

From Woman's Day

If you're a parent, then you know how hard it can be to get your child into bed (let alone asleep). Cartoonist Adrienne Hedger of Hedger Humor gets it-and her laugh-out-loud bedtime routine comics are cracking up parents across the internet.

"Kids can be funny and ridiculous any time of the day, but somehow bedtime seems to make them ten times more ridiculous," Adrienne tells WomansDay.com. "It might be frustrating at the time, but it makes for a great cartoon later!"

Inspired by real-life situations with her own daughters as well as tales she's heard from fellow parents, Adrienne wants to remind all the moms and dads out there that they're not alone-it's just part of the adventurous journey called parenthood.

"My goal is to help people find a sense of perspective and a sense of humor about parenting," she says. "I want to remind people that we all face similar challenges, so we're all in this together, trying to figure things out and get by."

Looking for a good laugh? Take a look at some of our favorites below.

