New Bedford's top paid employees list expanded from 50 to 100

NEW BEDFORD — The Standard-Times is expanding its list of the top paid New Bedford city employees in 2023 from 50 to 100.

The top 50 list was released recently, and included 41 police officers, seven firefighters, and two School Dept. employees.

That compares with 36 police officers, 10 firefighters and four members of the School Dept. in New Bedford's 2022 top 50 list.

All forms of compensation included

The figures include all forms of compensation over the calendar year: salary, overtime, details and retroactive pay.

Overtime and paid details were factors in the police salaries, as was the new police contract.

It was approved in July 2023, but actually runs runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024, and included retroactive pay increases that added to police salaries.

Employees broken down into four categories

City spokesperson Jonathan Darling said the city workforce was broken down into four categories: police (approximately 200 employees), fire (200), schools (2,700), and municipal (900).

He said out of the top 100, 85% are police and fire (72 police, 13 fire). That number was 96% of the top 50 (41 police, 7 fire).

Darling said there are 12 School Dept. employees in the top 100 and two in the top 50.

No municipal employees in top 50

Of the top 100, only five are in the municipal employee category - none of whom are in the top 50 - out of 900 total municipal employees, he said.

Darling also noted that employees working less than the full 12 months do not have their compensation amounts annualized to reflect a full year’s earnings.

Therefore, he said, some positions with annual salaries which would have caused them to appear on the top 100 list are not shown because, in these cases, the employee’s earnings took place over only a portion of the year.

For example, he said, the city’s chief financial officer does not appear on the list because the position in 2023 was held by two different people. They were each paid for only a portion of the year.

The annual salary associated with the CFO position is approximately $155,000, which would have placed it around 48th on the list, Darling added, if the CFO position had been held by one individual for the entire year.

The top 51 through 100 list for 2023 is:

51) Daniel Coons, $153,819.81, fire, district chief

52) Jordan Ferreira, $153,591.42, police, sergeant

53) Donald Williams, $153,203.08, police, lieutenant

54) Samuel Ortega, $152,054.14, police, sergeant

55) Roberto Nunes, $151,201.42, police, officer

56) Robert Mourao, $150,961.03, fire, district chief

57) Nathaniel Almeida, $150,284.33, police, officer

58) Neil Mello, $149,631.49, mayor's office, chief of staff

59) Jenna Touchette, $149,410.14, police, officer

60) Henry Turgeon, $149,051.42, police, officer

61) Steven Wadman, $148,544.64, police, officer

62) James Estrella III, $148,378.29, police, sergeant

63) Timothy Soares, $148,263.92, police, detective

64) Evan Bielski, $148,195.30, police, lieutenant

65) Kevin Barbosa, $148,194.70, police, detective

66) Abraham Nazario, $148,003.75, police, officer

67) Tyrone Jones, $147,577.97, police, officer

68) Darcie Aungst, $147,134.20, school, deputy superintendent

69) Timothy Gibney, $147,019.56, police, officer

70) Roberto DaCunha, $146,612.26, police, detective

71) Brian Crosby, $145,185.84, police, sergeant

72) Robert Tetreault, $145,118.40, school, chief technology officer

73) Curtis St. Germain, $145,018.41, police, officer

74) Mark Champagne, $144,039.29, school, facilities coordinator

75) Candido Trinidad, $143,746.67, police, lieutenant

76) John Barnes, $142,877.12, police, officer

77) Paul Fernandez, $142,441.93, police, officer

78) Kenneth Carvalho, $142,434.97, fire, lieutenant

79) William Sauve, $142,153.08, police, officer

80) Dean Lawrence, $142,106.61, police, officer

81) Kevin Farnworth, $141,345.43, fire, lieutenant

82) Scott Brown, $141,333.29, police, officer

83) Jamie Ponte, $141,162.19, public infrastructure, commissioner

84) Jennifer Ferland, $140,518.39, school, administrator

85) Jason Viera, $140,488.68, police, officer

86) Eric Cardoso, $140,323.83, police, officer

87) Dennis Farias, $139,334.92, clerk's office, city clerk

88) Troy Spirlet, $138,700.49, police, sergeant

89) Shain Ramos, $138,334.23, police, sergeant

90) Peter Clark, $138,121.53, fire, captain

91) Danny Romanowicz, $138,035.32, inspectional services, director

92) Bruce Szyndlar, $137,323.83, police, sergeant

93) Kim Marshall, $136,557.78, school, principal

94) Scott Gomes, $136,094.74, fire, district chief

95) Brian Turner, $135,987.52, school, chief academic officer

96) Paul Bottome, $135,921.98, school, director

97) Christopher Cotter, $135,634.62, police, officer

98) Thomas Anderson, $135,451.68, school, superintendent

99) Jordan DaSilva, $135,124.66, police, detective

100) David Branco, $134,967.94, emergency medical services, paramedic

