New Bedford's top paid employees list expanded from 50 to 100
NEW BEDFORD — The Standard-Times is expanding its list of the top paid New Bedford city employees in 2023 from 50 to 100.
The top 50 list was released recently, and included 41 police officers, seven firefighters, and two School Dept. employees.
That compares with 36 police officers, 10 firefighters and four members of the School Dept. in New Bedford's 2022 top 50 list.
All forms of compensation included
The figures include all forms of compensation over the calendar year: salary, overtime, details and retroactive pay.
Overtime and paid details were factors in the police salaries, as was the new police contract.
It was approved in July 2023, but actually runs runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024, and included retroactive pay increases that added to police salaries.
Employees broken down into four categories
City spokesperson Jonathan Darling said the city workforce was broken down into four categories: police (approximately 200 employees), fire (200), schools (2,700), and municipal (900).
He said out of the top 100, 85% are police and fire (72 police, 13 fire). That number was 96% of the top 50 (41 police, 7 fire).
Darling said there are 12 School Dept. employees in the top 100 and two in the top 50.
No municipal employees in top 50
Of the top 100, only five are in the municipal employee category - none of whom are in the top 50 - out of 900 total municipal employees, he said.
Darling also noted that employees working less than the full 12 months do not have their compensation amounts annualized to reflect a full year’s earnings.
Therefore, he said, some positions with annual salaries which would have caused them to appear on the top 100 list are not shown because, in these cases, the employee’s earnings took place over only a portion of the year.
For example, he said, the city’s chief financial officer does not appear on the list because the position in 2023 was held by two different people. They were each paid for only a portion of the year.
The annual salary associated with the CFO position is approximately $155,000, which would have placed it around 48th on the list, Darling added, if the CFO position had been held by one individual for the entire year.
The top 51 through 100 list for 2023 is:
51) Daniel Coons, $153,819.81, fire, district chief
52) Jordan Ferreira, $153,591.42, police, sergeant
53) Donald Williams, $153,203.08, police, lieutenant
54) Samuel Ortega, $152,054.14, police, sergeant
55) Roberto Nunes, $151,201.42, police, officer
56) Robert Mourao, $150,961.03, fire, district chief
57) Nathaniel Almeida, $150,284.33, police, officer
58) Neil Mello, $149,631.49, mayor's office, chief of staff
59) Jenna Touchette, $149,410.14, police, officer
60) Henry Turgeon, $149,051.42, police, officer
61) Steven Wadman, $148,544.64, police, officer
62) James Estrella III, $148,378.29, police, sergeant
63) Timothy Soares, $148,263.92, police, detective
64) Evan Bielski, $148,195.30, police, lieutenant
65) Kevin Barbosa, $148,194.70, police, detective
66) Abraham Nazario, $148,003.75, police, officer
67) Tyrone Jones, $147,577.97, police, officer
68) Darcie Aungst, $147,134.20, school, deputy superintendent
69) Timothy Gibney, $147,019.56, police, officer
70) Roberto DaCunha, $146,612.26, police, detective
71) Brian Crosby, $145,185.84, police, sergeant
72) Robert Tetreault, $145,118.40, school, chief technology officer
73) Curtis St. Germain, $145,018.41, police, officer
74) Mark Champagne, $144,039.29, school, facilities coordinator
75) Candido Trinidad, $143,746.67, police, lieutenant
76) John Barnes, $142,877.12, police, officer
77) Paul Fernandez, $142,441.93, police, officer
78) Kenneth Carvalho, $142,434.97, fire, lieutenant
79) William Sauve, $142,153.08, police, officer
80) Dean Lawrence, $142,106.61, police, officer
81) Kevin Farnworth, $141,345.43, fire, lieutenant
82) Scott Brown, $141,333.29, police, officer
83) Jamie Ponte, $141,162.19, public infrastructure, commissioner
84) Jennifer Ferland, $140,518.39, school, administrator
85) Jason Viera, $140,488.68, police, officer
86) Eric Cardoso, $140,323.83, police, officer
87) Dennis Farias, $139,334.92, clerk's office, city clerk
88) Troy Spirlet, $138,700.49, police, sergeant
89) Shain Ramos, $138,334.23, police, sergeant
90) Peter Clark, $138,121.53, fire, captain
91) Danny Romanowicz, $138,035.32, inspectional services, director
92) Bruce Szyndlar, $137,323.83, police, sergeant
93) Kim Marshall, $136,557.78, school, principal
94) Scott Gomes, $136,094.74, fire, district chief
95) Brian Turner, $135,987.52, school, chief academic officer
96) Paul Bottome, $135,921.98, school, director
97) Christopher Cotter, $135,634.62, police, officer
98) Thomas Anderson, $135,451.68, school, superintendent
99) Jordan DaSilva, $135,124.66, police, detective
100) David Branco, $134,967.94, emergency medical services, paramedic
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford's top paid employee list expanded to 100