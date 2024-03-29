Bedford's Laundry Village destroyed by fire Thursday

Laundry Village was destroyed by a fire in the early morning hours Thursday, March, 28, 2024.

Bedford's largest laundromat, Laundry Village, was destroyed by a fire that started in the early morning hours Thursday.

The Bedford Fire Department responded quickly to the fire reported, which was reported just before 3 a.m., according to Bedford Fire Chief Luke Pinnick.

"We were out of the station at 2:53 and arrived at 2:54," he said. The fire department’s headquarters are across the street from the building, located at 515 Lincoln Ave.

Firefighters, Bedford Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff's Department deputies, and an IU lifeline crew responded to the scene.

"The last unit went down at 11:20 am," said Chief Pinnick.

The laundromat is not open 24 hours, but, the Indiana State Fire Marshal office personnel used a cadaver dog to search the scene.

“No fire fighters were injured, and no bodies were found,” said Pinnick.

The laundromat is a full-service space that does dry cleaning, customer laundry, and self-washing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.

The facility is owned by Robert Freeman. An attempt to reach Freeman for comment was unsuccessful.

