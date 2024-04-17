New Bedford woman wins RI lottery using late grandmother's numbers

TIVERTON — A New Bedford woman can thank her late grandmother for a big win while playing the Rhode Island Lottery.

According to the Rhode Island Lottery, the woman claimed seven separate winning Numbers tickets for the December 12, 2023, Midday drawing. Each ticket had a $1 4-digit straight bet winning $5,000 each.

With a total win of $35,000, the woman shared she played 2, 7, 3, and 1, which were the numbers her late grandmother used to play. She will be using the money to pay off her student loans, according to the press release.

The winning ticket was sold at Elaine’s Country Store, 1204 Fish Road, Tiverton.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford woman buys winning lottery tickets in Tiverton