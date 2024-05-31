Bedford woman arrested after almost hitting utility worker, cop at work site, Merrimack police say

May 31—A Bedford woman was arrested after she drove into a work zone Wednesday, nearly hitting a utility worker and police officer in Merrimack, police said.

At 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Merrimack police were stationed at a road construction detail in the area of Rt. 101A and Continental Blvd.

Officers had traffic stopped in both directions to allow for utility workers to run electrical wires across the street when a vehicle driven by a woman identified by police as Laurie Merk, 53 of Bedford, allegedly drove past stopped traffic and into the work zone, police said in a release.

Officers working the detail saw the vehicle entering the work zone and attempted to stop it, police said, but the vehicle allegedly drove past them — nearly hitting one in the process.

"The vehicle continued on, nearly striking a utility worker in the roadway," Merrimack police said in a release.

The vehicle was stopped just past the work zone. Officers made contact with the operator, "who was displaying signs of alcohol impairment," Merrimack police said in a release.

Merk was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and disobeying a police officer, police said. She was transported to the Merrimack police department, where she was processed and released on personal recognizance bail.

Merk is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Merrimack District Court on June 27 to answer to the charges.

Merrimack police remind motorists there will be roadwork in the area of 101A between the Nashua line and Boston Post Rd. "for the foreseeable future."

Work hours may vary and motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling through this area, police said.