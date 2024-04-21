Bedford voter guide for May 4 election: Mayor and City Council candidates

Mayor

Eric ‘BIG JUICY’ Love

Age as of May 4, 2024: 57

Campaign website: www.ericlovetexas.com

Occupation: Private Investigator/ Charity Auctioneer

Education: Trinity High School 1985- Texas A&M Police Academy 1990

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Over the last 34 years I have focused on homelessness and food insecurities in Tarrant County. I also have dedicated myself to an underserved community in the Texans Can Academy- providing Christmas for student parents in both Tarrant and Dallas counties. I also dedicate my time as a charity auctioneer benefiting the Texans Can Academy.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

I am 100% self funded- NOT ACCEPTING ANY DONATIONS

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

City Debt taking a loss on a recent land sale *Tax reduction* New Business

Jim Griffin

Age as of May 4, 2024: 67

Campaign website: GriffinforBedford .com

Occupation: Retired

Education: Masters Degree in Business (Marketing/Finance)

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

Yes - Bedford City Council 7 yrs; Bedford Mayor 10 yrs; Texas State House

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Past chair, Executive board member - HEB Chamber; Past chair, board member - HEBISD Education Foundation; Mentor Trinity HS; Past chair, member Bedford Library Foundation; President - MidCities Basketball Association; Past chair - Tarrant County Mayors Council; Member - Tarrant 911 Board; Board member - RTC; Executive Board member - TRTC; Past chair - HEB Economic Development; Board member -THR Hospital Impact Council; Past President, Executive board member - Northeast Leadership Forum

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Jim Griffin (candidate); Steve Meeks; Parker Law Firm

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

1. Maximizing development of Campus West and Bedford Commons; 2. Supporting our Police/Fire and improving Infrastructure; 3. Keeping property taxes low

Dan Cogan

Age as of May 4, 2024: 36

Campaign website: www.MayorCogan.com

Occupation: HEB ISD - Teacher

Education: Master of Education - Teaching: University of Texas at Arlington; Bachelor of Arts - Communication Studies: Kent State University

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

Bedford City Council Place 2 - 2018 - 2021; 2021-2023;

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

City of Bedford Mayor: 10/23 to Present

City of Bedford Council Member - 06/18 to 10/23

Council Liaison to the Bedford Public Library

President - Street Improvement Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC)

Tarrant County Community Development Block Grant Ranking Committee (CDBG) Member

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Please See Campaign Finance Reports at: https://www.bedfordtx.gov/265/Election-Information

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

1. Appointment of the next City Manager: We must promptly fill the position of City Manager with a strong & experienced leader. Poor leadership & lack of experience held our city back in the past. After implementing leadership changes during my tenure we finally started seeing results. We must continue the progress & find the right candidate to execute the council’s vision for the future.

2. Economic Development & Revitalization: Maximizing tax revenue with limited land means focusing on completing Bedford Commons & Campus West for added sales and property tax income. We also need to partner with investors to revitalize aging shopping centers, maximizing commercial space and generating revenue from new businesses.

3. Focus on Infrastructure: In 2023, we set a record by repairing over 62 roads in Bedford without raising taxes. I aim to sustain this progress & focusing on the remaining roads and sidewalks with the help of local and federal grants.

Council Member, Place 2

Tycom ‘Ty’ Wright

Age as of May 4, 2024: 29

Campaign website: https://wright4bedford.poliengine.com/

Occupation: Mediator, Professional Guardian

Education: Bachelors

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Vice Chair of the Bedford Beautification Board, Bedford CPA Grad, Bedford University Grad, Teen Court Volunteer, Youth Advocate, Young Adult Mentor

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Myself, K.W and D.B

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Infrastructure, Hiring of City Staff and Economic Development

Joy Donovan Brandon

Age as of May 4, 2024: N/A

Campaign website: JoyForBedford.com

Occupation: Owner, Joy Ave. PR

Education: Bachelor of Journalism, University of Oklahoma

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

no

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Currently serving on the Bedford Library Board; formerly served on the Bedford Community Affairs Commission and Cultural Affairs Commission; member of the Friends of HEB Hospital; past president of National Charity League; former high school booster club president; former VP for OU Parents Association; current president of Kappa Alpha Theta Mid-Cities Alumnae Chapter; former Sunday school president; former board member of the Society of Professional Journalists;

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Thomas Jacobsen, Pam and Bob Cochrane, Mary Nelmes

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

1. To hire Bedford’s next city manager ASAP.

2. To develop Bedford Commons and the property the city purchased on 157 to attract the right kinds of businesses and to make those areas popular, beautiful areas of which Bedford residents can be proud. We need a vision for Bedford’s future to give it a city center and Main Street to draw people to Bedford. Bedford’s unique location is something we should be marketing, attracting people to spend their money here and allowing our own residents to enjoy shopping, playing and residing in a vibrant community. We need to be particular with the types of businesses to leverage the city’s unique location in north Texas. We need only look to surrounding suburbs to see what can be done with a creative vision and a smart strategic plan.

3. To use Bedford’s remaining $6 million American Rescue funds to upgrade our city, especially improving Old Bedford School. With these funds, Bedford could transform Old Bedford School and upgrade our existing parks.Jeron Liverman

Age as of May 4, 2024: 54

Campaign website: www.jeron4texas.com

Occupation: Broker, Realtor, Fiduciary, 32+ years

Education: Education: Bedford University Affiliate; Texas Christian University, Bachelor of Science - Political Science

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

TX 24th Cong. Dist., Republican Primary, U.S. House March 2020, and City Of Bedford Council Pl. 1 Sp. Election Aug. 2022

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Most recent & local, Bedford University Affiliation graduation is civic involvement definition of success. This civic at-the-source-by-the-source education & engagement should be mandatory before any person can take a local Oath of Office. The breadth of knowledge & time to acquire the knowledge in tandem with one’s own skillset, makes for remarkable stewards of the public trust.

For federal, TX 24th Cong, campaign, I’m told I was the only Congr. cand. to be petitioned onto the ballot, wow!

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Please reference financial reports on all candidates, google “City Of Bedford elections.” Or, ... www.bedfordtx.gov/265/Election-Information .... If you would like to donate, please private message me.

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

I will focus on needs of our citizens & community. We need to fully fund re-development & completion of a Quality of Life Center for ages 50+, a.k.a. a Senior Citizens Center, by Dec 31 ’24. Plus, our fresh water & sewage; city buildings; Fire & Police stations & ancillary equipment infrastructures are aged, in need of re-development or replacement.

Every boat needs a captain. We need to start a hiring process for a permanent City Manager. Additionally and likely, we need to hire an Assistant City Mangers (1 of 2), that job was semi-vacated when that person became the interim City Manager. Additionally, maybe we should explore the question, “Do we need a 2nd Assistant City Manager?”

Fiscal Responsibility … Bedford’s “free money,” $12,165,662.76 ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), or COVID grant dollars will effectively be obligated by 12/31/2023. The “free meals are over.” I understand how the the City Budget & Finance department works.