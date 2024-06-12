New Bedford and Ponta Delgada in the Azores may soon become sister cities. Here's why

NEW BEDFORD – New Bedford and Ponta Delgada in the Azores may be on their way to becoming sister cities.

Ponta Delgada Mayor Pedro do Nascimento Cabral raised the sister city idea to Mayor Jon Mitchell during a recent visit to New Bedford as part of his trip to Massachusetts from June 5 to 11.

Mayor Cabral told O Jornal he hopes this agreement would further help deepen the shared historical, cultural, ethnic, and economic ties that bind the two cities.

“The Azorean community, hailing from the municipality of Ponta Delgada, has an important representation in the city of New Bedford,” said Mayor Cabral. “Azoreans are contributing to the economic, social and cultural development of New Bedford and are recognized for their relevant professional and personal skills.”

The two mayors were together at the Portuguese flag raising ceremony as part of the Day of Portugal celebration in the Whaling City, where Mayor Cabral publicly challenged Mayor Mitchell to formalize the Sister City relationship.

The following day, Mayor Mitchell welcomed Mayor Cabral to City Hall, and the two had the opportunity to further discuss the subject.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Mayor Mitchell told O Jornal. “The contributions to New Bedford by immigrants from Ponta Delgada and the rest of São Miguel have been profound, and the relationships among our residents and theirs are deeply intertwined. I look forward to working with Mayor Cabral to formalize the connection between the two cities – a Sister City Agreement.”

Mayor Cabral said the next step would be to see when it would be a good time for Mayor Mitchell to visit the Azores and sign the Sister Cities protocol.

“We’ll work to make it as soon as possible,” said the Ponta Delgada mayor. “Our intention is to take advantage of a special occasion in which Mayor Jon Mitchell can reconcile his schedule with a major event we have in Ponta Delgada, be it the Holy Spirit Feast, the Santo Christo Feast or even the Day of Ponta Delgada, which is celebrated on April 2.”

New Bedford would be Ponta Delgada’s second sister city in Massachusetts. Fall River and Ponta Delgada have been sister cities since 1978.

Ponta Delgada is also “twinned” with Newport, R.I.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: New Bedford and Ponta Delgada may soon become sister cities