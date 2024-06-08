Bedford police urge caution, look for suspect wanted in elderly woman’s death

Bedford police ask residents to be cautious as authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection to a woman’s death from Thursday.

Around 4:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Meadow View Lane in response to a call about an unconscious person.

Upon arrival, officers found an elderly woman who was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

During the investigation, police obtained surveillance video that showed a man wearing a black shirt, black tights, and white tennis shoes approaching the victim’s front door. The woman answered the door and spoke to the suspect, who asked to use her phone, according to police. After she refused, the suspect forced his way into her home, the release says.

The video then shows the suspect leaving several minutes later.

Bedford police urge residents to be aware of their surroundings and to not open their doors to anyone they do not know, especially if they are home alone. Residents are encouraged to contact police if they see suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Bedford police at 817-952-2127.