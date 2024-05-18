Bedford Park man arrested, charged in fatal Bridgeview shooting, police say

A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Friday in the fatal shooting of another man who was walking to his car in Bridgeview Wednesday, police said.

Anthony Calderon, 20, of Bedford Park, was apprehended and charged in the killing.

Police said Arturo Cantu, 39, was shot twice as he left his apartment in the 7300 Block of 79th Street about 5 a.m. He had remote started his car and was confronted as he approached the vehicle.

His body was found on the side of his apartment building and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers used video footage from nearby businesses to identify Calderon. The shooting was an isolated incident, and the motive remains under investigation, police said.