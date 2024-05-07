New Bedford man held without bail on murder charge in connection to West End shooting

NEW BEDFORD — A 38-year-old New Bedford man was held without bail following arraignment on a murder charge Tuesday in New Bedford District Court.

Defendant Christopher Smith addressed the court during the arraignment, saying, "I'm not guilty, your honor."

Smith had initially been charged with armed assault to murder but the charge was changed to murder when the victim, 60-year-old Ronald Sinclair of New Bedford, died as a result of his injuries Friday, May 3.

Christopher Smith, right, was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday, May 7, in New Bedford District Court. At left is his attorney, James Hanley.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, Sinclair was shot during an incident on Austin Street, near the crossing of County Street, on Monday, April 29, in New Bedford. Officers had responded to the site around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a male gunshot victim.

Sinclair "was rushed to the hospital for treatment," according to a press release, but died days later on May 3.

"The alleged shooter, Christopher Smith, 38, of New Bedford, was initially arrested shortly after the shooting in the backyard of a home on Chestnut Street," the release reads.

