New Bedford housing development is booming. Now contractors need construction workers.

Local opportunities for jobs in construction and the trades for workers who are representative of the community are out there during what a local contractor calls an exciting and transformative time for New Bedford.

Kathryn Pray, director of strategic initiatives for D.F. Pray General Contractors, said Tuesday’s SouthCoast Job Fair at the site of the former Keystone building in downtown New Bedford, where a mixed use 45-unit apartment building is planned, will hopefully result in new opportunities.

At least 100 people attended the job fair, and she shared her optimism over seeing so many people having thoughtful conversations with the 12 companies and organizations represented.

She said D.F. Pray is proud to be a part of the local New Bedford community and has been building in the city for over 30 years. The general contractor has had a New Bedford office for over a decade and provides its services regionally and nationally.

“We take our role as a city partner seriously and believe in the importance of supporting economic and community development,” she said.

The reason for the job fair

She said the purpose of the job fair was to hire local workers and promote long-term career opportunities in the construction industry and beyond, calling it an exciting and transformative time for New Bedford.

A woman speaks with representatives of Dartmouth Building Supply at a job fair hosted by D.F. Pray held at the former Keystone Building location on Union Street in New Bedford. Nineteen subcontractors were on hand looking for local workers.

One of the goals was to highlight the specific opportunities that are available.

“With several construction projects ongoing right now in New Bedford, we wanted to highlight the businesses and organizations that are directly involved with the development in the city, as well as opportunities available for careers, education and training,” she said.

Hometown developer: New Bedford native to return to develop housing at the former Keystone property

A man picks up a job application at JD Cement Works during a job fair hosted by D.F. Pray held at the former Keystone Building location on Union Street in New Bedford. Nineteen subcontractors were on hand looking for local workers.

There were also representatives from YouthBuild New Bedford who have been a valued partner, she said. YouthBuild helps youth ages 16 to 24 to develop the education, motivation, self-confidence and work skills necessary to succeed in life.

Dig deeper: Tax deal OK'd to fill New Bedford's 'hole on Union Street' with 45 apartments

Making it a joint effort

D.F. Pray was joined by other companies and organizations.

“We have a collaborative relationship with subcontractors, trade partners, vendors, and local community organizations,” she said.

She stressed the importance of making sure that the industry is inclusive and representative of the community.

“We take diversity, equity and inclusion very seriously, and it’s our hope that we can recruit locally to lead the change,” she said.

A woman speaks with representatives of MJD Excavating at a job fair hosted by D.F. Pray held at the former Keystone Building location on Union Street in New Bedford. Nineteen subcontractors were on hand looking for local workers.

DF Pray is always looking for opportunities to partner with qualified subcontractors, and with subcontractors present at the fair, she said there are numerous opportunities available for people looking to be hired.

She said among these are opportunities for construction superintendents and project engineers, for example, as well as careers in the trades including plumbing, electrical, carpentry, masons, laborers and HVAC technicians.

There are also educational opportunities available with Bristol Community College, and there is a focus on training and life skills through their partnership with YouthBuild New Bedford.

According to its website, the YouthBuild model prepares students to enter the workforce, attend post-secondary institutions after graduation, or both, and serves the most at-risk communities in the state.

A job fair hosted by D.F. Pray held at the former Keystone Building location on Union Street in New Bedford. Nineteen subcontractors were on hand looking for local workers.

Hopes for job search success

Pray said they are hopeful that the job fair will result in workers being hired, and the feedback from those in attendance was positive.

As for next steps, she said they will continue to promote careers, education and training opportunities in the construction and adjacent industry in all their urban locations.

“We are already planning another New Bedford area for the fall and are open to collaborating with more community partners,” she said.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford housing developers need construction workers in all trades