Bedford High School's top 2024 graduates
TEMPERANCE — Bedford Public Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Bedford High School.
Name: Madelyn Armstrong
Parents: Tom and Tara Armstrong of Bedford
Activities and honors: SEC All-Academic; All-SEC honorable mention for tennis; National Honor Society; Student Prevention Leadership Team; Student Council
Future plans: Study secondary education at the University of Toledo
Name: Ariel Nicole Belanger
Parents: Richelle Belanger of Temperance and Jack Belanger of Toledo
Activities and honors: AP Scholar Award; James P. McHugh Award; Student Council; Math Lab tutor; Art Club
Future plans: Study information assurance and cyber defense at Eastern Michigan University
Name: Gavin Daniel
Parent: Jennifer Borucki of Temperance
Activities and honors: Presidential Scholarship from the University of Toledo; Student Council Executive Board president; Bedford Robotics team captain; National Honor Society treasurer; Bedford Township Youth Advisory Council member
Future plans: Study mechanical engineering in the honors college of engineering at the University of Toledo
Name: Jack Durivage
Parents: Mark and Dawn Durivage of Lambertville
Activities and honors: Track and many track honors, including state qualifier; Coach’s Award in cross country; Student Council; National Honor Society; Eagle Scout
Future plans: Study bioengineering at the University of Toledo
Name: Katherine Eaton
Parents: Jason and Julie Eaton of Bedford
Activities and honors: Varsity tennis; competitive dancer at Miss Lori’s Dance Express; Health Occupations Students of America; National Honor Society; Compelled Youth Group
Future plans: Study pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Toledo
Name: Norah Harper
Parents: Kendrick and Caroline Harper of Temperance
Activities and honors: Southeastern Conference All-Academic Team for Outstanding Academic Achievement; FIRST Robotics honors; FIRST Robotics Team #1023 programming lead; marching band drumline section co-leader; Student Council vice-president
Future plans: Study biopsychology, cognition and neuroscience at the University of Michigan
Name: Ryann Piotrowski
Parents: Matthew and Karly Piotrowski of Temperance
Activities and honors: Advanced Placement scholar; National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program
Future plans: Study forensic examination at Bowling Green State University
Name: Gabriella Pisanti
Parents: Gregory and Amy Pisanti of Bedford
Activities and honors: Student Council vice-president; National Honor Society secretary; Health Occupations Students of America president; Rural Small Town National Academic Recognition Award; swim and dive captain
Future plans: Study biology at the University of Georgia
Name: Audrey Thielen
Parents: Nick and Melissa Thielen of Temperance
Activities and honors: Student Council; National Honor Society; academic honors
Future plans: Study early childhood education at the University of Toledo
Name: Jacob Wingate
Parents: Jeremy and Laura Wingate of Lambertville
Activities and honors: Chamber Orchestra captain; Mock Trial defense captain; National Honor Society president; Student Council member and advisor; Eagle Scout
Future plans: Study political science and law at the University of Toledo
