Bedford High School's top 2024 graduates

TEMPERANCE — Bedford Public Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Bedford High School.

Armstrong

Name: Madelyn Armstrong

Parents: Tom and Tara Armstrong of Bedford

Activities and honors: SEC All-Academic; All-SEC honorable mention for tennis; National Honor Society; Student Prevention Leadership Team; Student Council

Future plans: Study secondary education at the University of Toledo

Belanger

Name: Ariel Nicole Belanger

Parents: Richelle Belanger of Temperance and Jack Belanger of Toledo

Activities and honors: AP Scholar Award; James P. McHugh Award; Student Council; Math Lab tutor; Art Club

Future plans: Study information assurance and cyber defense at Eastern Michigan University

Daniel

Name: Gavin Daniel

Parent: Jennifer Borucki of Temperance

Activities and honors: Presidential Scholarship from the University of Toledo; Student Council Executive Board president; Bedford Robotics team captain; National Honor Society treasurer; Bedford Township Youth Advisory Council member

Future plans: Study mechanical engineering in the honors college of engineering at the University of Toledo

Durivage

Name: Jack Durivage

Parents: Mark and Dawn Durivage of Lambertville

Activities and honors: Track and many track honors, including state qualifier; Coach’s Award in cross country; Student Council; National Honor Society; Eagle Scout

Future plans: Study bioengineering at the University of Toledo

Eaton

Name: Katherine Eaton

Parents: Jason and Julie Eaton of Bedford

Activities and honors: Varsity tennis; competitive dancer at Miss Lori’s Dance Express; Health Occupations Students of America; National Honor Society; Compelled Youth Group

Future plans: Study pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Toledo

Harper

Name: Norah Harper

Parents: Kendrick and Caroline Harper of Temperance

Activities and honors: Southeastern Conference All-Academic Team for Outstanding Academic Achievement; FIRST Robotics honors; FIRST Robotics Team #1023 programming lead; marching band drumline section co-leader; Student Council vice-president

Future plans: Study biopsychology, cognition and neuroscience at the University of Michigan

Piotrowski

Name: Ryann Piotrowski

Parents: Matthew and Karly Piotrowski of Temperance

Activities and honors: Advanced Placement scholar; National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program

Future plans: Study forensic examination at Bowling Green State University

Pisanti

Name: Gabriella Pisanti

Parents: Gregory and Amy Pisanti of Bedford

Activities and honors: Student Council vice-president; National Honor Society secretary; Health Occupations Students of America president; Rural Small Town National Academic Recognition Award; swim and dive captain

Future plans: Study biology at the University of Georgia

Thielen

Name: Audrey Thielen

Parents: Nick and Melissa Thielen of Temperance

Activities and honors: Student Council; National Honor Society; academic honors

Future plans: Study early childhood education at the University of Toledo

Wingate

Name: Jacob Wingate

Parents: Jeremy and Laura Wingate of Lambertville

Activities and honors: Chamber Orchestra captain; Mock Trial defense captain; National Honor Society president; Student Council member and advisor; Eagle Scout

Future plans: Study political science and law at the University of Toledo

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Bedford High School announces top 2024 graduates