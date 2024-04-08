New Bedford High brought students and staff together after school for the eclipse.

NEW BEDFORD — A pleasant 60 degrees made a nice day for an afterschool block party outside of New Bedford High School on Monday, as students and staff got together to safely view the near-full solar eclipse.

"I've never really been outside here at this time, but I like it," said NBHS senior Ashh Antunes, noting she'd usually be in the building till around 9 p.m. for drama or show choir. "We don't always have time to socialize like this, especially me because I have rehearsals."

The front lawn and parking lot of New Bedford High was busy with groups of students and staff moving about, chatting and glancing up with their school-supplied safety glasses, while others enjoyed presentations running inside the school's planetarium, and a food truck supplied free orders to students and staff.

NBHS junior Elliott Talley said students had been equipped with instructions for safe eclipse viewing, even how to take photos on their phones.

"They did tell us: don't look at the sun, get that solar filter in, make sure it has ISO on it," Talley said, noting there'd been a lot of buzz among staff and students during the school day about reserving glasses and staying after for the gathering.

"The idea was really to create an environment for people to come and hang out and watch an event that won't happen for another few decades," said NBHS science teacher Nicholas LeBlanc, main organizer of the day's festivities. LeBlanc said he was thankful to Supt. Andrew O'Leary for agreeing to host Monday's event.

What's the deal with eclipses and eye caution?

LeBlanc said the warnings about people potentially damaging their eyesight on Monday are based on the fact that the sun won't seem quite as difficult to stare at, which may make it tempting to do so. The glasses given out that day enabled wearers to safely look at the sun and clearly see the shape of the moon passing in front of it.

As far as any abnormalities that can come about with an event like Monday's, LeBlanc said there wouldn't be anything drastic, but some small differences may be noticed, particularly by pet owners.

New Bedford High School student Ashh Antunes, 18, uses special glasses to look at the solar eclipse.

"Sometimes animals can react a little strangely," he said. "Animals have a very strong circadian rhythm so if suddenly it's dark during the middle of the day things might get a little strange but nothing to really be concerned about."

While the eclipse clearly fit nicely into LeBlanc's Earth & Space class curriculum, he said the event can be linked to all of the sciences at the high school.

"Any natural phenomena like this you can link to a science class in one way or another," LeBlanc said. "Circadian rhythms, for instance — that's biology."

The gathering was one of at least two eclipse-viewing events going on at New Bedford schools, as an "Eclipse Party" went on at Normandin Middle School in the North End.

