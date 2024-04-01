Bedford Heights pet daycare closed after vehicle runs into building

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A local dog day care center is closed until further notice following a significant crash into its building this weekend, according to the Bedford Heights Fire Department.

A vehicle reportedly went off the side of the road on I-480 West, hit a pole, crashed into Camp Bow Wow on Aurora Road and then burst into flames, firefighters said.

“Amazingly, the driver was rescued and not injured,” firefighters said in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

Photos appearing on the fire department Facebook page show the vehicle rammed through the brick wall on its side, causing significant damage. As of Sunday afternoon, the wall is all boarded up.

No people or animals were reported injured at Camp Bow Wow, but in the meantime boarders are being moved to the Highland Heights location, according to the business’ website.

