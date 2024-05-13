New Bedford city councilor says he's being criminally harassed. What you should know.

NEW BEDFORD — Criminal harassment or investigative journalism?

That's a question being posed in New Bedford District Court.

And the answer could lead to 2 1/2 years in the Bristol County House of Correction.

Local activist, journalist videographer and failed candidate for local elective office Carlos Felix was arraigned in court May 7 on a charge of criminal harassment.

Councilor Ryan Pereira says Felix has been following him

It's being brought on behalf of City Councilor Ryan Pereira, who says Felix has followed him as he's driven home from City Hall after meetings multiple times.

Pereira claims Felix also sent him a Facebook message with a photo of Pereira's car in his driveway with a circle drawn around the license plate and the text "Ryan's car" next to it.

Pereira alleged Felix has also sent messages, "telling me he's going to end my career. I'm done. I'm finished. That's when it got nerve-wracking and that's when I drew the line."

City Councilor Shawn Oliver told police he saw Felix allegedly following Pereira after a meeting in March. He called Pereira, who was still driving home, and Pereira reported it to the police.

Felix says he's investigating Pereira's address

Felix says it's well known that he's been investigating where Pereira lives. Felix said Pereira may have provided an incorrect address when he ran for office.

A clerk-magistrate's hearing was held April 18 to determine whether there was probable cause to hear the criminal harassment charge in district court.

Felix didn't attend the hearing.

The magistrate ruled there was probable cause to proceed.

Judge says potential sentence is 2 1/2 years

At Felix's arraignment on May 7, Judge Robert Ovoian asked him whether he was represented by an attorney, wanted one appointed or was representing himself.

"Right now I'm representing myself," Felix said.

Ovoian said, "This offense carries a potential jail sentence of 2 1/2 years in the House of Correction. Are you sure you want to represent yourself?"

Felix said, "I'm confident, sir. Yes."

Ovoian said Felix was also subject to being held for up to 90 days without bail if charged with another offense while this case is pending.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for June 6, though Felix asked the judge, "There's no way we can handle this today?"

Ovoian said, "No."

Felix said, "In due respect, your honor, have you looked at it (the complaint)?"

"No, I haven't," Ovoian said.

Felix said he has since hired an attorney.

Felix didn't attend hearing to make a point

He didn't go to the clerk-magistrate's hearing - which could have ended the case - to make a point, he said.

Felix said nothing would be on the record if the case had been dismissed.

He's tired of his investigations being thwarted by trumped-up charges, he said.

Felix added, "Is it illegal to drive down the street?"

Pereira says Felix crossed the line

Pereira said he understands part of an elected official's job is to be accessible, even with someone yelling outside City Hall, putting a camera in his face, or approaching him at an event.

"But there's a line that gets crossed when you're following me home, sending me pictures of my home while I'm at work or elsewhere. No captions, just pictures of my home. I'm washing my car and I turn around and you're outside, looking at me. There's a line that's been crossed," he said.

Pereira added that Felix could file a complaint with the elections commission if he has an issue with his address.

"I just think it's a convenient excuse," he said.

Prior complaint against Felix dropped in February

Felix has had past run-ins at City Hall. Recently, he was accused of trespassing by city councilors stemming from an incident last November at City Hall.

A clerk-magistrate declined to proceed with that case following a hearing in February.

The clerk-magistrate also declined to proceed with a cross complaint from Felix that city officials had filed a false police report against him.

