New Bedford area events & festivals, South Coast Rail start delayed: Top stories

Were you born between 1981 and 1996? If so, according to most sources, that makes you a millennial. And if you're one who grew up in SouthCoast, you can't relate to glory day accounts of things like old Lincoln Park or drive-in movie dates. However, you've probably noticed at this point there's no shortage of bygone businesses to be nostalgic over, as the list keeps growing through the years. As a generation's formative memories and the places they were made continue to fall back further into local history, join us as we recall a few lost gems that are not to be forgotten.

Just moments after falling to top-seeded Oakmont Regional 5-1 in the MIAA Div. 3 state semifinal on Wednesday night, longtime Apponequet baseball coach Jim Cabucio stood in front of his players at Haverhill Stadium and told them to hold their heads up high. “Getting here is hard to do,” he said. “You should be proud.” The No. 4 Lakers made history this year, becoming just the second team in the program’s 65-year history to reach a state semifinal and the first since 2011.

The last time Lucas Tremblay had the winning RBI in walk-off fashion, it was to give the Freetown-Lakeville Youth Baseball team a berth in the 2019 Cal Ripken World Series. This time Tremblay helped Apponequet punch a ticket to the MIAA Division 3 Final Four.

The first night of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament held at Madeira Field in New Bedford.

Summer is just around the corner and with it comes a plethora of exciting festivals and major events in the vibrant city of New Bedford. From savory seafood to lively cultural celebrations, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The events include NB Roots & Branches on July 20, as well as the always fun Whaling City Festival July 11-14 and the 108th annual Celebration of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament August 1-4.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng speaks at a public meeting on the progress of South Coast Rail at Bristol Community College in Fall River on June 13, 2024.

Those who've been waiting for South Coast Rail will have to continue waiting almost another year before they can ride the rails.

At a public meeting hosted by the MBTA at Bristol Community College on Thursday afternoon, General Manager Phillip Eng unveiled a revised timetable for South Coast Rail service to finally accept passengers: May 2025. The latest delay pushes departure times far beyond the MBTA’s initially promised start date of late 2023.

A fishing boat makes its way past Fort Rodman and the Buttler Flats lighthouse as seen from the top of one of the two 80 (260') tall wind turbines in Fairhaven, MA.

It has been 20 years since Fairhaven voters amended the town’s bylaws in May 2004 to allow for the siting of commercial and municipal wind facilities. The project was put out for bid in the spring of 2006, and awarded to CCI Energy, part of a group of local developers that also included Palmer Capital and Solaya Energy.

A majority of residents at a Special Town Meeting ultimately voted to proceed, the project then went through a series of permitting hearings requiring abutter notification, and the turbines began operating in 2012.

The company that owns the Dartmouth Mall has emerged successfully from voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in four years.

The company that owns the Dartmouth Mall has emerged successfully from voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in four years. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, or PREIT, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, announced the second bankruptcy filing in December 2023, noting there would be no interruption to services.

The company announced that it had successfully emerged from the second bankruptcy in April.

Whaling City Jr./Sr. High School 2024 graduates are seen at their commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 5. The grads had the option to also walk at the New Bedford High School graduation on Saturday, June 8, at Keith Middle School.

Graduation season is always an exciting time in school districts, as students prepare to embark on their first steps after high school. In New Bedford, there's some extra cause for celebration this year, as Whaling City Jr./Sr. High School — New Bedford's so-called "alternative" high school — commenced its largest graduating class ever.

"'Alternative' has such a negative connotation," said Whaling City Principal John Tweedie. "Really, in my mind, it makes more sense to call us a 'pathway school.'"

