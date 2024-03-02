Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosting 11th annual job fair

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR)– The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce announced they will be hosting their 11th annual job fair at the Timberlake Christian School on Horizon Drive on Friday, March 15.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the job fair strives to assist in developing a healthy workforce through connecting job seekers with hiring employers face to face. Employers will be accepting resumes and conducting interviews, and some are looking to hire employees on the spot. Positions will be offered for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

Many employers say that they will hire for attitude over skill set. And in the age of digital applications, we cannot always convey who we are with just a resume or cover letter,” remarked Foster Garrett, Director of Marketing and Events. “That’s why I love our job fair: it allows employers and job seekers to get to know each other, gauge each other’s expectations and values, and determine if they might be a good fit before the tedious hiring process begins.”

Industries attending the job fair include healthcare, communications, construction, HVAC, insurance, education hospitality, manufacturing, automotive, law enforcement, propane, and more.

The Chamber of Commerce also announced some new additions for the 2024 event. In previous years, workshops were offered on-site. This year, the Bedford Chamber’s workshop development committee determined that some adult job seekers need resume help and interview practice before attending the job fair. Because of this, free job preparation workshops will take place at the Bedford Central Library on Wednesday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They have also partnered with the Bedford County Office of Economics Development to bring Bedford County seniors looking for employment after graduation to the event through Bedford Offering New Experiences, or Bedford ONE. Students interested can attend a soft skill workshop and interview with employers.

The last day to sign up for the job fair is Friday, March 8. Entry is free for job seekers.

For more information regarding this event, please visit BedfordAreaChamber.com or call the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce at 540-586-9401.

