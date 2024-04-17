New bed and breakfast 'Petit Soleil' opens near downtown San Luis Obispo
New bed and breakfast 'Petit Soleil' opens near downtown San Luis Obispo
New bed and breakfast 'Petit Soleil' opens near downtown San Luis Obispo
Ever wish you could cuddle with your pooch — in his happy place? Now you can.
Can generative AI designed for the enterprise (for example, AI that autocompletes reports, spreadsheet formulas and so on) ever be interoperable? Along with a coterie of organizations including Cloudera and Intel, the Linux Foundation — the nonprofit organization that supports and maintains a growing number of open source efforts — aims to find out. The Linux Foundation on Tuesday announced the launch of the Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA), a project to foster the development of open, multi-provider and composable (i.e.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
When Alex Katz founded Two Chairs in 2017, he firmly believed that in-person therapy is the most effective for behavioral health. Two Chairs used technology — a proprietary matching algorithm — to find the best possible therapists for its clients, but treatments took place primarily inside one of the startup's half a dozen stylishly designed clinics located in prime locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. While Two Chairs now operates at least one brick-and-mortar site in each of the three states — California, Washington and Florida — it serves, the majority of the company's more than 500 therapists treat clients virtually.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Apple has removed iGBA, a Game Boy emulator app for the iPhone, after approving its launch over the weekend. The app was among the first to capitalize on Apple's newly relaxed rules around retro game emulators, a move the tech giant made after EU regulators forced Apple to open up to App Store competitors, like AltStore, which aims to offer game emulators and other Patreon-backed apps to iPhone users. First launched on Sunday, iGBA was an ad-supported copy of the open source project GBA4iOS that offered a Game Boy game emulator for iOS.
Rivian's new Charging Reliability Scores will use owners' charging data to rate the fastest and most reliable chargers in the country.
Nearly two dozen civil society groups and nonprofits have written an open letter to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), urging it not to endorse a strategy used by Meta that they say is intended to bypass the EU's privacy protections for commercial gain. The letter comes ahead of a meeting of the EDPB this week that is expected to produce guidance on a controversial tactic used by Meta that forces Facebook and Instagram users to consent to its tracking. Many of the signatories, which include the likes of EDRi, Access Now, noyb and Wikimedia Europe, signed a similar open letter to the EDPB in February.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
These are today's mortgage rates. Although 30-year fixed rates are nearing 7%, you could get a lower rate temporarily with an ARM. Lock in your rate today.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to this fast-charging, travel-ready gizmo with 'amazing battery life.'
In the big leagues with a long-term deal at just 20 years old, Chourio is "going to be even better than he already is."
What does New York need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
There's no shortage of X competitors in the months following the acquisition of the text-based social network formerly known as Twitter by Elon Musk. Now you can add one more startup to that lineup: Lyrak, a new X rival that aims to differentiate itself by focusing on real-time news and monetization options for creators, as on X, but with fediverse integrations, similar to Instagram's Threads. The fediverse refers to the open source social network of interconnected servers powered by the social networking protocol ActivityPub.
There are a couple of situations when you might want to open a bank account for another person. Be sure to understand the rules and which documents you’ll need.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
If you haven't been seeing much political content on Instagram lately, there's a reason for that. Since March, Instagram and Threads have instituted a new default setting that limits political content you see from people you're not following. Hundreds of creators, convened by GLAAD and Accountable Tech, have signed an open letter demanding that Instagram make the political content limit an opt-in feature, rather than on-by-default.
The league is investigating Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities in which player props on him all hit after he left games early.