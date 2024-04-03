Become a licensed childcare provider through Wayne County Job and Family Services

Being a childcare provider is not just about looking after children. It is about providing a safe and nurturing environment where children can grow and learn.

Trust and credibility are among the most critical factors parents consider when choosing a childcare provider. Parents want to be sure that their children are in good hands and that they can trust the person looking after them.

“Right now, working families eagerly await care for their children while they are at work,” said Wayne County Job and Family Services Director Richard Owens. “This creates an opportunity for the right individual to start a rewarding career in childcare.”

Wayne County Department of Job and Family Services, in conjunction with COAD (Corporation for Appalachian Development), offers programs, assistance and employment connections through its COAD4Kids program to those with an entrepreneurial spirit to help build a sustainable career as a childcare provider.

Athens-based COAD, in partnership with the Wayne County Department of Job and Family Services, is offering a program to help individuals become entrepreneurs in the childcare industry.

What is COAD4Kids?

Founded in 1971, COAD, based in Athens, services 30 counties in early care and education and all 88 Ohio counties in various other capacities. COAD4Kids is a childcare resource and referral agency that trains individuals to operate childcare businesses in their community.

The program is funded primarily through the Federal Child Care Development Block Grant via the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Ohio University and the United Way of Greater Cincinnati have funded special projects. Additional funding is received through contracts with County Departments of Job and Family Services and local Head Start Programs.

"I urge anyone looking into a new career to check out the opportunity available through WCDJFS,” said Jennifer Kearns. social service supervisor. “By collaborating with COAD and implementing effective policies and procedures, you create a structured and organized environment and showcase your dedication to professionalism and excellence in childcare services.”

As the need for reliable childcare continues to grow, individuals who take advantage of the opportunity can expect to:

Be their own boss

Work from home

Receive a weekly paycheck

Spend more time with their family

Provide a safe and nurturing environment for children

Create their own schedule − second and third shifts needed

Anyone interested in becoming an in-home provider may contact Kearns with the Wayne County Department of Job and Family Services, at 330-287-5846.

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications coordinator for Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Become licensed childcare provider through Wayne County JFS, COAD4Kids