Become a columnist! Teens in the fall, adults this summer

May 3—The Post Bulletin is accepting applications from high school students interested in being a teen columnist for the 2024-25 school year. All high school students in southeastern Minnesota are eligible to be considered.

In addition, the Post Bulletin will again conduct its annual Community Columnist program, geared for adults, during the summer months when school is out.

What do columnists do? Adults and teens write 500- to 700-word personal essays or columns published Tuesdays in the Post Bulletin Life section. Typically, 10 teens are selected for the school year and scheduled to write columns once every five weeks. (The number of adults and the frequency of the summer work may vary.)

What do you need? Send your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, and, if applicable, your year in high school, the high school you attend and your age, if you are a student.

Please include a cover letter telling us why you want to be a columnist and why you should be selected. Also include up to three examples that show your writing ability.

Deadline? May 24 for community columnists; July 15 for teen columnists.

How? Send information via email to Jeff Pieters, Post Bulletin editor, at jpieters@postbulletin.com, or via USPS to Jeff Pieters, RE: Teen columnists, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. If you have questions, call 507-285-7748.

What's next? We'll let all the teens know whom we've selected by early August. Writing will start in September.