Becky McClure remembers 1974 tornado that hit her church
She was at the church when the tornado hit.
She was at the church when the tornado hit.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
It was initially unclear if the song would be accepted as a true “country” tune.
RM Sotheby's is selling a 2015 Fiat 500L used by Pope Francis in 2015, and the roughly 800-mile people-mover could sell for up to $100,000.
"Rebel Rising" promises to be a page-turner and "Quiet on Set" returns to set the record straight.
The surging Treasury yields raised the alarm for investors that rates may stay higher for longer. But the reasons why actually show the economy and stock market coming from a place of strength.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
Share what Kurt Cobain meant to you in 1994 — and what he still means to you today — for an upcoming Yahoo story.
The Lexus LY 680 yacht updates the 2018 LY 650 yacht with more length and more room for passengers. It's available in Japan for now, starting at $5.1 million.
The productivity hit explains the growing popularity of AI-powered summarization tools. In a recent survey of marketers by The Conference Board, a nonprofit think tank, nearly half of respondents said they were using AI to summarize the content of emails, conference calls and more. While a number of videoconferencing suites now offer built-in summarization features, David Shim believes that there's room for third-party solutions.
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.
The unemployment rate is ticking up in states across the country but economists argue this might not be a sign of a looming recession.
This is it — the fantasy basketball championships in most leagues. Dan Titus shares everything to know to secure a trophy.
The manufacturing sector showed signs of a rebound in March, supporting Wall Street's view that a stronger economy will help broaden out the stock market rally.
The Thunder, who hold a slight lead in the Western Conference, are finally headed back to the playoffs.
A 1984 Honda Accord LX sedan, the second generation of Accord, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrates 100-kW wireless charging with a 'polyphase' coil system, unlocking a potential 350 miles per hour of charging.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Is it OK for teams like the Yankees to post about sports betting?
A 2012 Fiat 500 in a Colorado wrecking yard.
O'Neill's blast moved him past Todd Hundley, Gary Carter and Yogi Berra for most consecutive Opening Day home runs.