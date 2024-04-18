Beckley woman sentenced for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for a federal drug crime.

26-year-old Mariah Diane Keffer, of Beckley, was sentenced to a year in prison followed by three years of parole for the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Keffer sold around 60 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her house on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. Keffer acknowledged her involvement in the sale, and also revealed that she sold around 75 grams of methamphetamine for $900 to a confidential informant in different sales on December 22, 2022, and January 9, 2023.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Keffer’s house on January 10, 2023 where they seized 20.5 grams of fentanyl, 71.5 grams of methamphetamine, various amounts of marijuana, oxycodone pills, aprazolam pills, suboxone, diazepam pills, and psilocybin mushrooms. During the search, two handguns and $2,011 were also seized by law enforcement officers.

Keffler revealed that she planned to distribute the drugs throughout southern West Virginia.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson, who praised the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for their work on the investigation.

Members of the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia State Police make up the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

