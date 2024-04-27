Beckley Police Department to hold drug take back event in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department invited the public to drop off their unused prescription medications at Sam’s Club in Beckley and Kroger on Harper Road on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The two locations will accept unused prescription drugs for Beckley Police Department’s Drug Take Back event.

The officer in charge of Drug Take Back said the event makes the community a little safer.

“Whether a person may be prescribed those drugs and just not taking them fully, instead of them laying around cabinets where it may be in reach of children or any other family members, you can bring them to the drug take back center where they’ll be disposed of properly,” said Sgt. David Bailey, BPD community services officer.

All unused medications may be brought to Sam’s Club or the Harper Road Kroger and dropped off with no questions asked.

