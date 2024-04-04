Beckley Fire promoting campaign for free smoke alarms

Apr. 3—The Beckley Fire Department is assisting the American Red Cross in a nationwide campaign to provide free smoke alarms to Raleigh County residents.

The aim of the program, called Sound the Alarm, is not only to ensure everyone has a working smoke alarm in their homes but also to encourage people to make escape plans and become more knowledgeable about fire safety.

Beckley Fire Captain Chris Graham, who also oversees the department's fire prevention office, said the program is another tool the fire department can use to help save lives during house fires.

Graham said the Beckley Fire Department already has a program that provides free smoke alarms, but that program is only available to select groups.

He added that the Sound the Alarm program does not have those restrictions.

"Our smoke detector program — we put free smoke detectors into anybody who's elderly or handicapped. The Red Cross will do it for anybody," Graham said. "And we have so many kids right now who live basically kind of on their own, and we were missing them.

"With this program, we can put smoke detectors in anybody's home in the county."

According to information from the Red Cross, home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in half.

To request a free smoke alarm, call 1-888-216-8286 or fill out a form online at redcross.org/local/west-virginia/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html.

Those requesting smoke alarms will have them installed by a member of the Beckley Fire Department or a volunteer with the Sound the Alarm campaign.

Graham said they have two days set aside to install smoke alarms: Thursday, April 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Graham said people can still make appointments to install smoke alarms outside of these designated days.

The Sound the Alarm program is open to residents in all 55 counties in West Virginia and can be requested through the American Red Cross website.

