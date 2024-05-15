Becca Bartels takes over Rockford City Market as executive director

Becca Bartels has always had her sights set high and figured she'd land an executive position at some point in her career.

"To have it happen at 30 was a little unexpected," Bartels said, speaking of her promotion to executive director of the Rock River Development Partnership, the the local nonprofit responsible for Rockford City Market.

A native of DeKalb, Illinois, Bartels came to Rockford in 2019 from Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she earned a degree in intercultural studies from Cornerstone University.

Bartels served as the event coordinator for City Market before taking over on April 1 for founding Executive Director Cathy McDermott, who's now semi-retired. She said on one hand it's a big ask to assume the role of the person who's been the face of the market for going on 15 seasons. But at the same time, the transition has been fairly easy because she's worked closely with McDermott for the past five years.

"She definitely walked alongside me on this journey as I adjust to taking over the position," Bartels said. "There's definitely a lot of things to learn because Cathy played such a huge role in this organization and has put her heart and soul into City Market."

Rock River Development Partnership Executive Director Becca Bartels poses for a photograph Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Rockford City Market building in downtown Rockford.

McDermott has moved into a part-time role as finance manager and will tackle special projects while keeping her seat on Rock River Development Partnership board.

"I’m excited to pass the baton to Becca, who will bring new energy to move the organization forward," McDermott said. "Becca has great leadership and communication skills and five years' experience with our markets and events."

As executive director, Bartels oversees fundraising, sponsorship, grants and the behind-the-scenes administrative work that goes into keeping the organization running.

"Those things all come together to make us be able as an organization to host a free event for the community at this capacity," Bartels said.

City Market, which attracts roughly 90,000 people each year, kicks off its 15th season Friday, May 17. The weekly event runs through Friday, Sept. 27.

The other core initiatives of the Rock River Development Partnership are the North End City Market, held every Saturday from May 14 through Oct. 29 at the corner of the North Main and Auburn streets; and the Rockford Vintage Market which happens on the third Saturday in the months of June, July, and August at the City Market Pavilion, downtown Rockford.

"To take his over is definitely a big undertaking but it's extremely exciting," Bartels said. "It's something that I feel very much ready to jump into."

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

