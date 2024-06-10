‘Because In Your Corner woke them up’: ONG fixes problems at NW Oklahoma City condos

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s a happy ending to the months-long saga between Benttree Condos residents and Oklahoma Natural Gas.

“Those guys couldn’t have been here faster, couldn’t have been more apologetic, couldn’t have been more humble,” said Patsy Hooten. “It was because In Your Corner woke them up and got their attention… This was something that had dragged on for ten months.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Condo residents say ONG fixed one issue but caused others

Patsy Hooten is the board president for the Benttree Condos in Northwest Oklahoma City.

The Friday before Memorial Day, she told KFOR about ONG moving residents’ gas meters from their closets to outside for safety reasons, which led to a handful of other problems.

Hooten was concerned about spray painted roads, uneven sidewalks, blocked entryways and cut sprinkler lines that she said cost residents $2,000.

“We would always get a very innocuous, ‘We’ll open a ticket on it,'” said Hooten. “We’ll open a ticket on it was ONG speak for ‘when pigs fly.’”

So, Hooten reached out to KFOR. Now she says every single item on her list is fixed.

“By Tuesday the meter was moved. By Wednesday, this new curb and concrete was being paved. By Thursday, they had power washed the entire property,” said Hooten.

LOCAL NEWS: City of Moore residents prepare for city-wide garage sale

According to Hooten, Benttree residents were fully reimbursed for the damaged sprinkler lines.

“I just can’t believe it. We thought this would never get resolved,” said Hooten. “I got to tell you it is fully and completely because of In Your Corner.”

KFOR reached out to Oklahoma Natural Gas on Wednesday. They sent us the following statement:

While we cannot share specific customer information, our crews completed work to address the customer’s concerns that were brought to our attention the week before last. We take every customer issue to heart and do our best to respond. As a reminder, we encourage any customer who suspects a natural gas leak or emergency to leave the area immediately and then call 911 and 800-458-4251. ONG spokeswoman

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.