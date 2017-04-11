We became scientists to help the world. Now we need to take to the streets.

Neither of us imagined that getting a Ph.D. in science would turn us into climate activists, too.

As scientists and as a couple in our twenties, it's been excruciating to watch the Trump administration's unrelenting attacks on climate science and our generation's future. Knowing that policy decisions made over the next four years could impact the lives of hundreds of generations to come, we're more determined than ever to do not only our best work as scientists, but our best activism as citizens.

On April 29, we'll stand up for climate science, justice, and democracy in the People's Climate March. If you're appalled at the Trump administration's anti-climate agenda, we hope you'll join us.

Part of what brought the two of us together was our shared love of science, and our belief in its power to make the world a better place. We both wanted to help tackle climate change — one of us, by understanding the problem better; the other, by engineering solutions.

But the more we learned, the more afraid we became. On humanity's current path, we're likely headed for more than 4 degrees Celsius of global warming in our lifetimes. Along that path lies the extinction of the Great Barrier Reef. Mass refugee crises catalyzed by unprecedented droughts (Syria is a case in point). Submerged island nations and coastal cities — among them, Bangkok, the hometown for one of us, and Boston, our home for the past six years. The possibility of a 4-degree world has forced us to grapple with whether or not to have children.

I showed the results of aerial surveys of #bleaching on the #GreatBarrierReef to my students, And then we wept. pic.twitter.com/bry5cMmzdn — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) April 19, 2016

With this fear came a realization that doing science alone was not enough. Not when global greenhouse gas emissions must start falling, now, faster than they have risen for the past 160 years. Not when the fossil fuel industry spends trillions of dollars looking for new reserves they know can never be burned. Not when political ideologues and fossil fuel interests spend hundreds of millions of dollars blocking meaningful climate legislation and funding disinformation campaigns to confuse the public and attack climate scientists — a 30-year-old tactic that continues today.

Compelled to act

Bit by bit, we began taking part in collective actions, determining that this was key to tackling such a systemic problem. It was a reluctant decision for a pair of introverted scientists with no experience in activism. But as Nobel Laureate and scientist-advocate Sherry Rowland once asked, "What's the use of having developed a science well enough to make predictions if, in the end, all we're willing to do is stand around and wait for them to come true?"

And so we joined the fossil fuel divestment campaigns at Harvard and MIT. A few months later, we went to our first protest, where 398 young demonstrators chained their wrists to the White House fence in an act of civil disobedience against the Keystone XL oil pipeline. They were all arrested, one by one. Their courage brought shame to our hearts. Who were we to hide in the safety of our comfort zones while hundreds of young people risked arrest for all of us?

In that moment, it dawned on us that as science seeks truth, activism speaks truth to power.

