Beaverton offers free weddings, vow renewals to celebrate same-sex marriage anniversary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s been a decade since Oregon first legalized same-sex marriage, and nine years since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that marriage for same-sex couples was a fundamental right.

In celebration, the City of Beaverton plans to offer free weddings and vow renewal ceremonies on Sunday, June 30 – just in time for the Oregon legalization’s 10-year anniversary.

“There was a time in this country when both interracial and same sex marriages were not recognized,” Beaverton Municipal Court Presiding Judge Juliet Britton said. “Having an opportunity to provide wedding services to the public that for some couples was once prohibited under Oregon and Federal law is the best way to celebrate.”

The ceremonies will take place during the Pride Beaverton celebration and parade and include wedding cake and decorations.

Those interested in getting hitched need to register and schedule their ceremony by Monday, June 24. Couples must apply for their state marriage license with an Oregon county clerk at least three days before the ceremony.

“Marriage equality is a key piece of creating a community where everyone feels like they

belong,” Mayor Lacey Beaty said. “It is so rad that we have a municipal judge who is willing to give her time to give people a special wedding day.”

