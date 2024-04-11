Beavers released into Wyre Forest

A family of beavers have been released into an enclosure in Wyre Forest in an attempt to bring the species back to the nation’s forests.

Two adults and four kits have been moved from Scotland into the five-hectare enclosure in Worcestershire.

Forestry England say the enclosure is hoped to encourage the family to establish a home in the location selected for them along a tributary close to the Dowles Brook.

Sam Pegler, senior ecologist for Forestry England said: "We look forward to seeing the benefits our new beaver family can bring to the natural environment, as we continue our work of recovering and restoring vital ecosystems."

Beavers were once widespread throughout Britain, but were hunted to near-extinction by the 16th Century.

Today, the animals are a protected species and successful reintroductions are taking place across the country, Forestry England said.

According to Forestry England, beavers play an important role in wetland ecology.

When beavers fell trees it provides habitat for fungi and insects, as well as allowing more light to reach the water, which has been shown to increase breeding in amphibians and water-based insects.

Their dams can also help to reduce flooding as these natural pools hold larger volumes of water and they are not watertight so slowly release water reducing the flow downstream.

