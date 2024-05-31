Beavercreek police seek public's help in finding 16-year-old girl

May 31—Beavercreek Police are requesting the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Danielle Merritt was last seen on Tuesday, May 28, on County Line Road, near Indian Ripple Road (that's near the area of The Greene).

Danielle has brown hair and light-colored eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing black jeans with holes in the knees, a gray tank top, and carrying a mini brown backpack.

Police are asking any members of the public with any information to please contact the Beavercreek Police Department by calling 911 or (937) 426-1225.