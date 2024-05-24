Beaver Island Parkway Bridge reopened on Grand Island

May 24—The Beaver Island Parkway Bridge over the thruway's I-190 in Grand Island reopened to traffic on Friday, ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

The bridge was replaced as part of an $8.3 million project which included increased vertical clearance, wider travel lanes and new riding surface.

"The replacement of the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge is one of many infrastructure investments in Western New York to upgrade our transportation system and provide safe and reliable roads and bridges for decades to come," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "These projects are an investment not only on the roadway, but in communities, improving the way of life for residents and improving the travel experience for thousands of motorists."

The new Beaver Island Parkway Bridge features wider travel lanes and emergency shoulders, increasing vertical clearance on I-190 from 14-feet-2-inches to 16-9-inches, new guiderails, a new concrete riding surface and new line striping.

Union Concrete and Construction Corp. of West Seneca was awarded the project after a competitive bidding process. The project began in March of 2023.

The former Beaver Island Parkway bridge was built in 1954 and was original to the Thruway system. It was one of more than 75% of thruway bridges that are older than 60 years old.

Currently, there are more than $126.1 million in capital improvement projects underway within the Thruway Authority's Buffalo Maintenance Division which runs from I-90 from Ontario County to the Pennsylvania border, as well as the Niagara Thruway (I-190) from the thruway mainline to Niagara Falls. Over the next five years, the Thruway Authority's Capital Program is projected to invest more than $420.1 million into the Western New York Region.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, "The Beaver Island Parkway Bridge serves as a vital link connecting Grand Island to nearby cities and attractions in the Buffalo — Niagara region including Niagara Falls and the nearby Beaver Island State Park. The Thruway Authority is dedicated to investing in infrastructure projects to upgrade aging infrastructure and modernizing our transportation system. We truly appreciate the patience of motorists and local residents during this crucial infrastructure project."

Added Assemblymember Angelo Morinello said, "The Beaver Island Parkway Bridge was long overdue for an upgrade. With the wider lanes, new guiderails, and fresh concrete surface, residents and visitors will be much safer crossing the bridge."