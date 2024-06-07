Beaver Island celebrates top grads from Class of 2024

BEAVER ISLAND — The Beaver Island Class of 2024 is ready to cross the stage this Saturday.

Prior to the graduation, Beaver Island Community School is honoring its top graduates.

Aedan Cole

Graduating top of his class is Valedictorian Aedan Cole, the child of Rose and Brian Cole.

Earning Summa Cum Laude honors, Cole participated in basketball, Model UN and National Honor Society while in high school.

After graduation, Cole is planning to head to Grand Valley State University with plans to explore different areas of study.

Maggie McCafferty

Maggie McCafferty is one of two salutatorians for Beaver Island, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

The daughter of Dan and Sarah McCafferty, she spent her time in high school participating in basketball, volleyball and National Honor Society.

After graduation, McCafferty is headed to Central Michigan University to pursue a major in exercise science or dietetics, hoping to pursue a career in athletic training or nutrition.

April Burgess

The other salutatorian is April Burgess, child of Melina and Sid Burgess.

Burgess, graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors, participated in basketball, soccer, volleyball, Model UN and National Honor Society while in high school.

After gradation, Burgess is planning to head to North Central Michigan College to complete an associate's program in general studies.

Beaver Island Community School's graduation is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 8.

