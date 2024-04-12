Beaver Falls man receives sentence for illegal firearms, drug trafficking charges

PITTSBURGH ― A Beaver County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for the illegal possession of firearms and intent to distribute drugs.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, the sentence was imposed April 11 by judges on 39-year-old Robert Carpenter Jr. of Beaver Falls. Court records indicate Carpenter had been involved in drug trafficking and had possessed two firearms that were reported as stolen.

Investigators said the Beaver Falls Police Department executed a search warrant on Carpenter's apartment July 15, 2022. When police entered the master bedroom, they found around two digital scales, around 41 grams of crack, around 6 grams of cocaine and 30 unmarked pills, later identified as fentanyl and fluorofentanyl.

In addition to the packaged narcotics, police found a handgun and a semiautomatic rifle with an altered serial number inside the apartment. Both firearms had been reported stolen.

