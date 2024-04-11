Beaver County's retail food inspections for March 2024

Editor’s Note: This is an overview of inspection violations recorded in Beaver County retail food establishments by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Inspections conducted on any given day may not represent the long-term cleanliness of a facility, the state Department of Agriculture notes, and violations recorded at the time of inspection are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving. Violations listed below were deemed significant to the public interest by reporters at The Times, but a full list of each business' violations can be found in the Department of Agriculture's inspection database.

Bull's Tavern

Location: 5340 Fifth Ave., Koppel

Inspection Date: 03/22/24

601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils Inspector's Comment: Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have black substance in it on the plate and in the bin and was not clean to sight and touch. The can opener blade has old food residue on it and is not clean.

501.111 Controlling Pests Inspector's Comment: Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in kitchen areas, but facility does not have a pest control program. Numerous mouse droppings were present in the drawer in the kitchen. Facility is going to clean and contact pest control for evaluation.



Connoquennessing Country Club

Location: 1512 Mercer Road, North Sewickley Township

Inspection Date: 03/28/24

601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils Inspector's Comment: Interior top of ice bin area, a food contact surface, was observed to have blackish/pinkish residuals and was not clean to sight and touch. Do not use ice/ice machine until unit cleaned and sanitized. Unit shut off.



Dave's Harvey Run Inn

Location: 1530 Harvey Run Road, New Sewickley Township

Inspection Date: 03/28/24

501.111 Controlling Pests Inspector's Comment: Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in kitchen dry storage and basement areas where numerous mouse droppings were found on floor along the walls. Facility does not have a rodent control program to control pests. Facility is to clean up dropping and start rodent control. Facility started to clean up dropping during this inspection.



DeAngelis Donuts

Location: 202 Rhode Island Ave., Rochester

Inspection Date: 03/28/24

601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils Inspector's Comment: Proofer trays, a food contact surface, was observed to have an accumulation of food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Inspector's Comment: Ice machine has pink and clear slimy growth on the interior, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Facility must discontinue the use of the ice machine until properly cleaned and sanitized.



Hot Deal Liquidation

Location: 2284 Brodhead Road, Hopewell Township

Inspection Date: 03/28/24

101.11 Safe, Unadulterated & Honestly Presented Inspector's Comment: Gerber baby formula that was expired on 2-29-2024 was offered for sale in facility. Baby formula was destroyed during this inspection. Inspector's Comment: Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in sales area and intended for sale in the food facility. Distressed food products were discarded during this inspection.

602.11 Food Labels Inspector's Comments: Prepackaged applesauce and fruit cups is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Products labeled "not for individual sales" and products will all Chinese print on them were observed on shelves. Products were removed from sale during this inspection. Inspector's Comments: Prepackaged applesauce and fruit cups is not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Products labeled "not for individual sales" and products will all Chinese print on them were observed on shelves. Products were removed from sale during this inspection.



This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver County's retail food inspections for March 2024