Beaver County man charged with robbing convenience store with butcher’s knife

A man is in the Beaver County Jail for allegedly robbing a convenience store with a butcher’s knife.

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday at Sweet Pea’s along 8th Avenue in Beaver Falls. Officers responded to a panic alarm and a store employee told them she was robbed.

The man, later identified as Jason Walzer, 48, of Beaver Falls, asked the cashier for cigarettes, then pulled out a knife and yelled, “Open the register and give me all the money,” according to the complaint. Walzer reached over the counter, took the cigarettes and money from the register and fled on foot on 8th Avenue, police said.

Officers used surveillance video to connect Walzer to the crime, according to court documents.

He is charged with robbery, theft, aggravated assault and simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 9.

