Beaver County farm owner and his employee sentenced to probation, community service for killing birds

PITTSBURGH ― The courts have issued a sentence for a Beaver County farmer and his employee for their killing of migratory birds with banned pesticides in 2020.

According to judges for the Department of Justice, the New Galilee farm's owner, Robert Yost, 52, has received a year of probation, a $21,000 fine and must work 100 hours of community service for killing the migratory birds on his property during June 2020. His employee, Jacob Reese of Enon Valley, also received a year of probation, a $5,500 fine and will be required to complete 50 hours of community service.

The Times previously reported on the guilty verdict for Yost and Reese when the ruling was handed down in January. The two men had used carbofuran, a restricted-use pesticide that can be dangerous to humans, in a plot that ended up killing at least 28 federally protected migratory birds. The men had attempted to hide the evidence of their poisoning, which included destroying the feed bag that contained poisoned corn kernels.

“Robert Yost and Jacob Reese used corn laced with an extremely toxic, banned pesticide to poison over two dozen migratory birds,” U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said in the public announcement of the verdict. “The defendants’ indiscriminate criminal conduct also put the safety and health of the farm’s neighbors – including small children and a man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease –at risk. Protecting wildlife and the people who live in our communities from the illicit use of dangerous chemicals is, and will remain, a priority of this office and our dedicated partners in state and local law enforcement.”

When imposing the sentence on Wednesday, District Judge W. Scott Hardy explained that these crimes were serious in nature and created a serious public health risk, harming the public's trust in their food. The court said the two men had a "lack of remorse" for their actions and noted that a community service sentence may "serve to redeem the public’s trust in safe and ethical farming."

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Two men sentenced for killing of migratory birds at Beaver County farm