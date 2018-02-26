Beauty lessons from Milan Fashion Week

As the Autumn/Winter 2018 ready-to-wear shows move into Paris, we take stock of the biggest beauty trends seen on the catwalks in Milan.

Eyeliner, eyeliner

Fun, colorful eyeliner was a big trend on the Italian catwalks, adding a dash of joie de vivre to otherwise sleek, classic beauty looks. Fendi and Tommy Hilfiger opted for a flash of metallic silver shadow at the inner corner of the eye and along the lower lids, while a streak of electric blue liner added a jazzy flash of color to the utilitarian tailored looks on show at Salvatore Ferragamo.

Read my lips

Lipstick was also bold and colorful, in keeping with multiple AW18 shows in New York and London. It was all about the bubblegum colors at Max Mara, where the models sported bright lipstick in poppy tones such as hot pink and lilac, and slightly more unusual shades -- such as a lurid green -- at Annakiki.

Feline flicks

Despite all the offbeat color, there was still room for some classic Italian glamour. Alberta Ferretti kept things traditional with winged black eyeliner that ended in a perfect flourish and served as a reminder of the power of simplistic beauty looks, while Ermanno Scervino followed suit, focusing on the lower lash line for an edgier look.