Beautiful weekend ahead

Milder temperatures and calmer conditions are with us as we start the weekend. Warm weather will continue through the weekend. Parts of northwest New Mexico will see a slight drop in high temperatures, but southeast New Mexico could climb into the 90s by Sunday. Winds today and Sunday will be lighter than what we saw to end the workweek, with wind gusts generally around or less than 30 mph.

Our next storm system will move through New Mexico on Monday, with most of the state primarily dealing with high winds. Winds gusts Monday afternoon could reach 40 to 65 mph, bringing areas of blowing dust and a high fire danger. Temperatures will also drop slightly Monday as the storm moves through. It will also bring spotty rain and mountain snow showers to western and northern New Mexico.

The storm moves out Monday night as winds will slowly die down. Breezy to locally windy weather will continue through Tuesday afternoon as a warming trend starts. Every afternoon next week will feature breezy afternoon winds with warmer temperatures.

