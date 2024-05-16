A beautiful Thursday until Weather Aware #1 Friday PM-Saturday

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The forecast for Thursday looks wonderful with a cool start and a very warm afternoon, making it easy to do any outdoor activities, including yard work.

Unfortunately, we are still very active when it comes to the southern branch of the Jetstream. Another potent storm system out of the Rockies will organize and take a dip towards the Southeast U.S.

This will bring a risk for supercell storms across Louisianna, Mississippi, and western Alabama Friday morning. We will be under a Marginal Risk until later that day, because of the set-up.

Storms will come in multiple waves or MCS (Mesoscale Convective Systems) These long track storms can produce damaging wind, torrential rainfall, and isolated tornadoes.

WEATHER AWARE (Friday PM-Saturday): We will tighten up the times as we get closer towards this weekend but for now this should give many of us time to prepare. Sunday afternoon we will clear out with breezy and gusty conditions.

