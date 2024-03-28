Beautiful Thursday ahead

TechCrunch

VNV Global, a Swedish investment firm that backs startups in mobility, health and marketplaces, slashed the value of its holding in Wasoko, an African B2B e-commerce startup, by 48%, according to its annual report for 2023. In the report, VNV set Wasoko’s fair value at around $260 million as of December 2023, the month that Wasoko announced its planned merger with its Egyptian counterpart, MaxAB. The valuation is based on VNV's 4.2% stake in the startup, which VNV values at $10.9 million.