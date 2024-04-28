Beautiful summerlike weekend, storms late Monday

High pressure off the Atlantic East Coast has prompted a southerly flow of warm air into the region. Skies are partly cloudy, with afternoon readings reaching the low 80s. Early morning readings will only fall back into the low 60s again tonight.

A storm in the central Plains will push a cold front farther east on Monday, resulting in scattered showers and storms over the western half of the state later in the day, spreading east Monday night into Tuesday morning. The weather will remain quite warm, as readings again climb into the low 80s.

The passage of a cold front will bring slightly cooler weather Tuesday, as rain showers taper off in the morning. Temperatures will hold in the 70s. High pressure will slide in midweek, providing drier weather. The weather will stay on the warm side.

Widely scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday night and Friday, before a cold front crosses the state. Showers will end early Saturday, followed by cooler weather next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 84

Tonight: Few clouds, mild. Low 63

Monday: Some sun, late-day storm. High 83

Tuesday: Showers early, sun. High 74 (63)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 79 (55)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 83 (59)

Friday: Showers, storms. High 79 (63)

Saturday: Showers taper off. High 73 (58)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.