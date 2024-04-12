Beautiful spring weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, or happy Friday eve Utah! We’ve been on a warming trend this week and it ramps up even more as we close out the workweek!

Today will bring mostly sunny skies with daytime highs that reach the 60s and 70s for most outside of the high country! Even Park City will reach the upper 50s this afternoon. In St. George, we’re likely to see our first 80° day of the year. That’s a little behind average, but still well ahead of the latest on record. If you can, get outside and enjoy today.

Tonight, will bring clear skies with cool, but not cold overnight lows.

If you thought today was warm, just wait until tomorrow. In some cases, daytime highs will run about 20 degrees above average which will be good enough to see highs along the Wasatch Front reach the mid to upper 70s! Park City will even see 60s tomorrow. There will be some subtle changes though as high pressure begins moving to the east. Winds will increase and there will be a few more clouds with a slight chance we see a few stray showers in the high country.

There won’t be many changes to our weather to begin the weekend, however, as the high pressure moves away, temperatures will begin to ease down. Highs will still run about 10-15 degrees above average under partly cloudy skies with a breezy southerly wind. By Sunday, a storm will start to approach from the west. At this point, any moisture looks to hold off until Monday which means the weather through the weekend looks pretty good outside of the breezy conditions.

On Monday there will be a chance of isolated showers across the state as temperatures drop to near or even below seasonal norms. A trailing system will bring even cooler temperatures and likely a better chance of wet weather to northern Utah Tuesday into Wednesday before we start to warm things back up by the second half of the week. The Utah Spring weather roller coaster continues!

Stay up-to-date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online

