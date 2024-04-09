‘He was a beautiful man.’ 70-year-old stabbed to death by man high on crack, cops say

The family of a 70-year-old man is mourning after police say he was stabbed to death in Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh police were called to a home after 11 p.m. April 3 for reports of a stabbing, according to KDKA. When they arrived, they say they found Tyrone Taylor kneeling at the edge of a bed holding two bloody knives.

According to police, Taylor was at an apartment hanging out with 70-year-old Laferrel “Flash” Dee and a woman, WTAE reported.

A witness told police Taylor, 52, had been smoking crack cocaine and fell asleep. When he woke up, he accused Dee and the woman of talking about him, a criminal complaint said, according to the outlet.

Taylor went to the kitchen, grabbed two knives and began stabbing Dee and the woman, according to KDKA. Dee was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital.

“Oh, he was a beautiful man. He was a wonderful man,” Dee’s fiancee, Darlene Mitchell, told WPXI.

Mitchell told the outlet Dee was better known as “Flash.” The two were together for over 11 years and were set to get married next year.

“This is a big loss,” Dee’s cousin, Margaret Burtch, told WTAE.

Taylor faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault and attempted homicide, according to a criminal docket.

In 2011, Taylor was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a 2010 stabbing death, court records show. He was sentenced to between seven and a half and 15 years in prison.

“I just want justice for him because they shouldn’t have let that man out after killing,” Mitchell told WPXI.

An attorney for Taylor was not listed in court records.

