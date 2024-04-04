Beautiful end to the week, storms possible late Saturday

Warmer air moves back in for the last half of the week. Temperatures climb into the lower to middle 60s this afternoon under lots of sunshine. Our winds will be much less than the last couple of days, but we still could see some gusts up to 20mph or so later today.

Those winds relax, finally, overnight tonight. However, our skies will be clear, so that will lead to colder temperatures settling in tonight and early tomorrow morning. Lows should drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with a Frost Advisory in effect for the southeastern half of the area. If you’ve got plants outside already, make sure to cover them or bring them inside!

Temperatures continue warming through the rest of the week, and stay pleasant near 70° all the way through the first half of next week despite have a couple storm systems moving through.

Our next system moves in for the tail end of the weekend with showers and storms possible late Saturday and into early Sunday. Some stronger storms could be possible as a line of storms moves in Saturday evening with damaging wind gusts as the main concern.

Hopefully, this system moves out for Monday’s solar eclipse, but as of right now, we may end up with some cloud cover across Northeast Kansas before yet another system moves in by Tuesday. That should bring another chance for showers and storms Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.