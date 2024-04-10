Beaufort woman arrested on slew of charges following Monday afternoon shooting

A Beaufort woman was arrested Monday, accused of a theft and a subsequent shooting.

Around noon, the Port Royal Police Department received a shots fired call. As officers arrived at the scene, the department got another call for a theft that officers determined was related.

Lashara Green, 34, of Beaufort, is accused of stealing a television and clothes from an Azalea Square home in Beaufort before firing a gun at someone at Port Royal Apartments, also in Beaufort.

The person Green fired at was an acquaintance of hers who was at the location of the stolen items, according to Capt. John Griffith with the Port Royal Police Department.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Green was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated breach of peace, petit larceny, and malicious injury to property.

As of Thursday afternoon, Green was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

