Beaufort and Jasper county voters impact 3 primaries. Here’s the leaders and winners

Registered voters in Beaufort and Jasper Counties help place four candidates on the November general election ballot alongside former president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket.

U.S. House. District 1

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. and with 30% of the precincts reported, The Associated Press called the Republican primary for incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace. This was the race garnering the most state-wide and much national attention and saw the incumbent turn aside challenges from Republicans Catherine Templeton and Bill Young. With the 9:30 p.m. results totaling more than 45,000 votes and 66% of precincts counted , Mace maintained her evening-long lead at 57% over Templeton’s 28% and Young’s 13%. The race’s split locally in Beaufort County largely mirrored the district-wide percentages.

On the Democratic side, The AP called the race for Michael B. Moore over Mac Deford 54% to 46% and earned Moore a spot to take on Republican winner Mace in November. Moore’s press release issued shortly after 9 p.m. thanked supporters and added, “This November, we have a real shot at replacing Nancy Mace and finally delivering for the Lowcountry’s working families in Congress.” He wasn’t shy about starting the general election campaign with some pointed messaging, “The good people of this district deserve a dedicated representative in Washington who prioritizes their needs and gets real results — not a Donald Trump acolyte focused on booking Fox News appearances and banning IVF.”

The district runs from north of McClellanville and includes Charleston, Hilton Head Island, Beaufort and Bluffton.

U.S. House. District 6

With 71% of the precincts counted as of 10 p.m., Republican Duke Buckner is holding his lead over Justin Scott 56% to 43%. Jasper County voters, who cast nearly 2,000 votes in this race were evenly divided at nearly 50/50. If Buckner’s lead holds, he will face 16-term incumbent Jim Clyburn in November. Clyburn has held that seat since 1993.

Buckner is from Walterboro and according to his website he is a, “a 1994 Graduate of South Carolina State University. Mr. Buckner began his career as a 7th grade English teacher at Colleton Middle School. He then taught 11th grade American Literature at Walterboro High School . Mr. Buckner left the school system to start the first African-American owned and operated weekly newspaper in Colleton County. After serving as the newspaper’s managing editor for eight years, Mr. Buckner received his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 2007. As an attorney, Mr. Buckner began his legal career as a public defender fighting for the legal rights of indigent people in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.”

SC State House, District 122

With 75% of the precincts reporting as of 9:47 p.m. Johnny Lee Jackson Jr. was trailing Audrey Hopkins-Williams in the Democratic primary by a wide margin of 62% to 37%. According to her Facebook page, Hopkins-Williams lives in Estill and works for the town of Gifford. If her lead holds, she will face Republican incumbent Bill Hager for the State House of Representatives, District 122 seat in November. Hager lives in Hampton and is a retired engineer. He has held the seat since November of 2022.

This story will be updated until all precincts have reported.