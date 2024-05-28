Beaufort County selects Navy veteran and York County executive as next administrator.

Beaufort County’s next administrator brings with him the rigors of military training to a municipality in need of both fiscal and cultural discipline.

At the outset of Tuesday night’s County Council meeting Vice Chair Larry McElynn, stepping in for an absent Chairman Joe Passiment, announced the council’s selection of Michael R. Moore as the county’s next administrator.

Moore, a Navy veteran with multiple leadership positions, is currently the Assistant County Manager of York County. He’s held that position since November of 2020. Before York County, he served shortly as Assistant City Manager of Chesapeake Virginia.

Moore made mention of the long road ahead of him taking on the position of County Administrator in his introductory speech. “Initial areas of focus for me are the organizational structure processes and collaborative methods,” he also remarked, “to the citizens of Buford County I’m truly excited for the opportunity to serve you all., visit your communities and see how we can sustain and improve county services to help ensure quality of life.”

Moore’s predecessor, Eric Greenway, was fired by council less than a year ago in late July. At a hearing requested by the former administrator to contest the action, Chairman Passiment cited Greenway’s failure to follow the statutes on hiring outside contractors, his relationship with a former contractor turned employee and his disregard for the county’s procurement process as the reasons for his termination. The former employee accused Greenway of sexual harassment and retaliation.

A series of other questionable actions came to light in the wake of the Greenway firing including a mysterious purchase of nearly $36,000 worth of weighted blankets, reportedly from a company owned by then Deputy Administrator Whitney Richland’s husband. It was later discovered that the county was in possession of the blankets, which were all still boxed and on the floor in a county warehouse. Officials had previously denied that the county ever took possession of the order.

Moore’s first day on the job will be July 1.